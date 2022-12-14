John C. Molina, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
One of the local houses designed by influential architect John Randal McDonald in the 1950s is now on the market for the first time in almost 20 years. You could own it for less than $300,000.
What happens to a landfill when it stops accepting trash? Reporter Alex Rodriguez found out.
A red Kia collided head-on with a westbound vehicle causing heavy damage near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Oakes Road. The occupants in both vehicles sustained severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.
A Racine man has been accused of pushing a woman down the stairs earlier this fall, and then stealing her wallet, keys and phone.
During the span of 26 days, the suspect allegedly stole $768.69 worth of alcohol from Piggly Wiggly and Festival Foods.
Downtown Burlington is about to enjoy a rebirth of the old Chase Bank, which has been closed for more than a year, and soon will reopen as the new headquarters of a growing financial services firm.
The Caledonia Police Department said that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, allegedly caused by a 21-year-old man from Illinois.
Nate Erhardt remembers jumping on dumpsters behind the family-owned and operated Lee’s Deli when he was 4 years old. He stocked shelves there when he grew to be a little older. Now, he’s the owner.
The mother already had four drug dealing and drug possession cases opened against her within the past 19 months, prior to her arrest last week.
A reported pursuit lasted 2.1 miles, and the suspect's vehicle was seen going at speeds ranging from 66 mph to over 75 mph.
