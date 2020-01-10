John Alex Russell, 3300 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John Alex Russell
RACINE COUNTY — Two local insurance brokers recently had their insurance license revoked by the state for failing to pay taxes.
This couple started dating by going to gaming stores and testing each other's skills via tabletop games like Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokemon. Now, they run their own shop right here in Racine.
There aren’t many college campuses in the country — much less the Midwest — that can offer breathtaking sunrises, crashing waves and sandy beaches.
RACINE — A Chicago man is facing charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s daughter multiple times.
TOWN OF WATERFORD — Following months of acrimony between the Town of Waterford and the Village of Waterford, the town filed a petition in Raci…
WATERFORD — The village is set to host groundbreakings on Jan. 22 for three developments expected to add $4.2 million in value to the village.
RACINE — New Miss Racine Sophia Karegeannes plans to make a difference.
The investigation into Knuth was sparked by one of the victims reporting the inappropriate touching to the school resource officer at Union Grove High School.
RACINE — A Racine woman faces 21 criminal charges for the extended events of Sunday which allegedly included a stolen vehicle, assault with a …