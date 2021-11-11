John A Hale, 2200 block of Harriet Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
MOUNT PLEASANT — To honor veterans and active military this Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse will be distributing meal vouchers in the parking lo…
A "warning shot" fired by Joshua Ziminski, of Caledonia, the defense is arguing, would have made Kyle Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack — aiding the defense's claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, who is identified as an "associate" of the Ziminskis.
The lead attorney defending Kyle Rittenhouse in court this month was told as a kid in Racine by a counselor that he “was the most likely student to end up in prison.” That attorney, Mark Richards, excels at keeping his clients out of prison.
That amount of weed is likely worth more than $30,000. The two charged are a 19-year-old male and 36-year-old female. The teenager said they are able to sell a pound of marijuana every 2-3 weeks.
Veterans looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner or just dessert this Thursday are in luck.
A caregiver allegedly stole hundreds of dollars from a former patient.
As Union Grove and other communities consider letting ATVs travel in public roads, critics including lawmakers and cops say drunken driving on ATVs should be treated the same as it is for those in automobiles.
Jeremy Marquez's baby son died. Now, he may go to prison, depending on who the jury believes. Was the son abused? Or was it meningitis or some other illness? A mistake by medical staff may also have doomed baby A.H.
Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from instituting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector workers.
A 22-year-old Caledonia man is accused of trading E-cigarettes for sex according to a criminal complaint issued Friday that charges him with 12 felonies.
