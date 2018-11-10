Johanne Wagner.jpg

Johanne Nesin Wagner, 49, 8800 block of 106th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie, obstructing an officer, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts).

