Joel Martinez, Elgin, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joel Martinez, Elgin, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After being forced out of the Racine convenience store, the woman allegedly came back to the store wielding a knife sharpener and used it to do more damage.
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
"You take away a life, you shouldn't have a life. But, we can't control that. I'm just asking you please give him as much time as possible," said the grandmother of Arkaydin Howard, the infant who died nearly three years ago.
Multiple witnesses have come forward to point to Donley Carey as the person who killed DeMarcus Anderson in February 2020 in the private club of Sin City Motorcycle Club on Memorial Drive in Racine.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into a parked car and launched into the air during police chase, told officers he smoked “high quality…
A mistrial was declared Friday in a murder trial in Racine County after a defense attorney made comments the judge considered "way over the top."
It all started with getting off Twinkies and walking a corridor at work. Now, a Racine County man has accomplished such dramatic weight-loss success that he has become a national celebrity.
The 65-year-old employee was charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.
A man died in a crash that reportedly occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday. Law enforcement have not yet identified him.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.