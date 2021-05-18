Joe Skunk
Meet Joe Skunk! This little guy is a charmer! He came all the way with his brother Jake from TX!... View on PetFinder
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive. According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020. This shooting was the third homicide of 2021 so far, according to the RPD.
Mayor Cory Mason said that he plans to ask the City Council to repeal enforcement of the mandate at its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday.
According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020.
Hot dogs. Nachos. Fries. Ice cold soda and beer. Walking tacos made with barbacoa, Puerto Rican rice and a never-before-tasted pork sandwich.
Both fares — all-American concessions and authentic Mexican cuisine — will soon be found at the Beachside Oasis at North Beach when it opens for the summertime on May 29.
There are some things that have not changed for Charnele Evans, including her manis and pedis every two weeks. “I want my daughters to know this is not man’s work ... I didn’t have to change anything about me,” the mother said. “Nothing about me has changed since I have been on this job – besides me being happy.”
14-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wounds Sunday; at least 3rd young person shot in Racine over last 10 days
Gun violence continues to plague Racine as another young person was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday.
"It's nice that people who can't afford a $40 or $50 lamp can come here and get it at a great price," said April Ataa, who co-owns Deals for Days with her husband, Khalil.
How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?
Those who are receiving unemployment benefits are not currently required to prove they are actively looking for employment as they normally are in Wisconsin, which some suspect adds to the hiring issues many southeast Wisconsin employers are reporting.
Republicans are moving to reinstate the requirement.
It is still being debated how much of an impact the requirement is having on employers' struggles to fill openings; the worker shortage is so new, there isn't really any data on reasons why there are so many help wanted signs and how much of an impact a single Department of Workforce Development rule has.
Tesla 'driver' accused of napping on I-94 while traveling at 80 mph on autopilot arrested at Racine-Kenosha border
A Tesla driver was allegedly asleep as his car sped along Interstate 94 at 80 mph on autopilot Sunday morning.