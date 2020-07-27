Job's Daughters Craft Fair set Aug. 2

RACINE — The annual Job's Daughters Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, in the Racine Masonic Center parking lot, 1012 Main St.
For more than 40 years crafters in the area have offered a variety of items from yard art to handmade soap at this craft fair.
Booths will be arranged to encourage social distancing and sanitation stations will be available throughout the event.
