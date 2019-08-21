WASHINGTON — New reports that show a slightly weaker job market than previously thought and a growing deficit, showing signs that the U.S. economy may be tipping toward recession, the first in a decade.
Jobs
The U.S. job market isn't quite as strong as originally believed: with revised figures showing that the economy had 501,000 fewer total jobs this March than initially reported.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that nearly two-thirds of the downward revision came from the retail and leisure and hospitality sectors, the industries most associated with consumer spending.
These preliminary revisions complicate the Trump administration's message of a strong economy, as they suggest that job growth was slowing as the expansion approached its tenth anniversary. Some of this slowdown would be natural given the length of the expansion.
Retailers had 146,400 fewer jobs, while leisure and hospitality — which includes hotels and restaurants — had 175,000 fewer workers.
Business services, health care, construction and manufacturing were also lower than first reported. But other sectors had their job totals upwardly revised. Employers in government, financial services, information and transportation and warehousing hired more workers than originally reported.
This was the sharpest downward revision in jobs totals since 2009, when the economy was just starting to emerge from the Great Recession.
The Labor Department will update these revisions in February 2020.
Deficit
The Congressional Budget Office is upping its projections for this year's federal deficit by $63 billion and increasing its forecast for deficits over the next decade by $809 billion.
Deficits exceeding $1 trillion will kick in beginning next year and will average about $1.2 trillion annually over the coming decade.
The office says the higher deficit projections stem mostly from recently enacted legislation that lifted the nation's debt limit and reversed scheduled 10% cuts to defense and nondefense programs.
The higher projections come even as the CBO reduced its projections for interest rates, which lowers borrowing costs, and as it raised projections for economic growth in the near term.
"The nation's fiscal outlook is challenging. Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," said CBO Director Phillip Swagel.
To put the country on sustainable footing, Swagel said lawmakers will have to make significant changes to tax and spending policies.
Military cut
The Pentagon is pulling the plug on a billion-dollar project to build a better weapon to destroy incoming missiles by slamming into them in space.
Officials said Wednesday the decision to cancel the contract for a new "kill vehicle" could signal a new direction for an important aspect of missile defense.
Mark Wright, a spokesman for the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency, said the Boeing contract is terminated as of Thursday. He said the decision to cancel it was "due to technical design problems."
The device known as a "redesigned kill vehicle" was to replace the existing "kill vehicle" used on rockets that are based mainly in Alaska to intercept intercontinental-range missiles launched from North Korea.
In May, Boeing was ordered to stop work on the project, pending a new way forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.