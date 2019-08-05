8519-JBOGAN-MUG.jpg
Jmontae L. Bogan, 1100 block of Frederick Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon.

