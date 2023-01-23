 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jimmy J. Mumper

Jimmy Mumper

Jimmy J. Mumper, 5200 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News