Jimmie L. Carter Jr.

Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help. When they arrived, officers said they found a man — Richard "Rick" Lawrence Sallmann — wrapping a jacket around a woman's head, attempting to suffocate her.

"Officers intervened and stopped the assault," the BPD said Friday, and Sallmann was arrested soon after fleeing.