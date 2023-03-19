The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team isn’t ready to call it a season just yet.

The Badgers showed some grit down the stretch Sunday afternoon, pulling out a 75-71 victory over Liberty in a second-round National Invitation Tournament game at the Kohl Center.

Here are my initial thoughts on the game:

What I liked

Max Klesmit had a quiet day for the first 37-plus minutes of the game.

But the junior guard came to life down the stretch, scoring all seven of his points over the final 2 minutes, 11 seconds to help UW close out a tight game.

Klesmit twice made shots to erase deficits, then sealed the win by draining two free throws with 6 seconds remaining.

UW has had trouble closing out games at times this season, but Klesmit made sure that wasn’t the case against the Flames.

• Speaking of quiet, Chucky Hepburn hadn’t had a big scoring game in over a month.

But he took over on Sunday, taking advantage of the smaller Flames by bullying his way to the rim. Hepburn finished with a career-high 27 points for the Badgers, who had 46 points in the paint and another 15 from the line.

What I didn’t like

Liberty isn’t an easy team to defend. Let’s get that out of the way right off the top.

But UW’s defense struggled to contain dribble penetration from Darius McGhee, who had a game-high 31 points.

It didn’t matter who was on McGhee, he’d wiggle his way to the paint and find a way to finish in traffic.

That said, kudos to UW for coming up big defensively on Liberty’s second-to-last possession. Carter Gilmore ended up on McGhee and did a great job of walling up and making McGhee take a tough shot, which missed.

• You want a player to have a little nasty in them. No problem with that.

But UW center Steven Crowl crossed the line late in the first half when he lost his cool and ended up being punished for it.

Crowl was mad at Liberty’s Shiloh Robinson after the two got tangled up in the post. Crowl snapped and delivered a forearm shiver to Robinson. He also said something as he was being pulled away from Robinson, resulting in a technical foul. A flagrant-1 foul was issued after a replay, meaning Liberty got four free throw attempts (it made three) and Crowl went from one foul to three fouls in a hurry.

The dumbest part about this whole sequence is that Crowl wasn’t exactly subtle about it: He did it right in front of official Brian McNutt.

What it means

UW advances to the quarterfinals. More postseason basketball is always a good thing for a team that needs experience in situations like this.

Props to the Kohl Center crowd, too. The fans filled the lower two bowls and brought the energy.