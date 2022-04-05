Jim Polzin: Mertz focused on 2022 despite offseason buzz

There was a lot to like about what was coming out of Graham Mertz’s mouth on Monday morning. Seeing is better than hearing, at least in terms of a quarterback’s development, and we’ll have to wait another five months before we begin to learn whether Mertz has made any progress toward being the great player he wants to be for the University of Wisconsin football team.

But what Mertz said during his first session with the media since the 2021 season ended back in late December was encouraging on multiple fronts. It came after an offseason in which Mertz clearly took a long, hard look in the mirror and came to the conclusion that some changes need to be made.

For starters, Mertz looks different. He’s settled into a consistent, healthy meal plan — a lot of chicken, rice and vegetables — and, after ending last season at 231 pounds, is now at 220.

Whether it’s that leaner frame or actual growth, Mertz has been told by multiple people that he looks taller. He’s certainly playing taller after examining film from the 2021 campaign and noticing that he was bending his knees too much at the top of his drop, which limited his vision of the field. That bad habit is in the process of being corrected.

Some changes were made without his own doing. UW has a new offensive coordinator, Bobby Engram, who is adding new wrinkles to an offense in need of fresh ideas. Engram will also coach the quarterbacks, the third leader Mertz has had in that room in as many seasons. He’s gone from Jon Budmayr to UW coach Paul Chryst to Engram, who’s being helped out by graduate assistant Keller Chryst, but Mertz spun what’s become an annual transition for him into a positive. “A cool mesh that’s happening,” he said.

And then there was the change that wasn’t made, the elephant in the room that Mertz hadn’t addressed publicly until Monday: Caleb Williams. That Mertz was being asked about a quarterback playing 2,000 miles away on the West Coast was awkward, but the question needed to be asked. And Mertz handled it without being defensive.

Even if you believe Chryst’s claim that he never actually spoke to Williams, who ended up picking USC over the Badgers and others, UW’s pursuit of the transfer from Oklahoma got to the point that a Name, Image and Likeness package was being put together to help lure Williams to Madison. Engram, a family friend of Williams, took the lead on recruitment after being hired in January.

It was as if Mertz’s prom date had asked someone else to take her but came right back to him after she was turned down. Rather than initiate a breakup or even sulk, Mertz just went about his business.

“It’s a coach’s job to find the best player,” he said. “What am I going to say? ‘Oh, no, I deserve this (starting spot).’ I don’t deserve anything. I’ve got to prove it every day, prove it’s my job, and that’s what I’m going to do, that’s what I’ve always done.”

Great answer and I loved the way Mertz handled that topic, but I followed up later with a question to him: The Williams thing had to be some sort of wake-up call, right?

“No, not really,” Mertz said. “I had my own wake-up call. That was deep down inside of me. That was way before that. I told everybody, I’m like, ‘Bring him.’ If anything, it was going to make this place better.”

The easiest connecting-the-dots exercise as this was all going down over the winter was to assume that a Williams addition would mean a Mertz subtraction at UW. But Mertz claims that he wouldn’t have left the Badgers and, while it’s fair to have a healthy dose of skepticism as we sit here more than two months after the fact with the junior-to-be still No. 1 on the depth chart, just know that he said it with conviction.

“No, this is my home,” Mertz said. “I want this place to succeed more than anybody. I chose here for a reason. And if anything, he was going to come and I was going to compete my (butt) off every day, like it’s my team.”

As for the aforementioned pre-Williams wake-up call, Mertz said that happened the day after his sophomore season ended with UW beating Arizona State 20-13 in the Las Vegas Bowl. With all due respect to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Las Vegas Bowl, Mertz didn’t come to UW to play in those third-tier events.

To illustrate his point, Mertz pointed to the far end of the McClain Center. There, on the wall, is a list of various program accomplishments, including Big Ten championships. The Badgers haven’t produce one of those since 2012 and, Mertz said, “We want to put another number up there together.”

Mertz also understands that a big chunk of any title run would rest on his shoulders. He hasn’t played even close to a championship level through his first two seasons as a starter and finished last season with more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (10).

Cutting down that interception total is one point of emphasis, as is raising a completion percentage that dropped from 61.1 as a freshman to 59.5 as a sophomore. Accuracy is part of that, but decision-making also plays a big role and Engram emphasized Monday that Mertz too often tries to make a big play when a check-down option is available.

“He’s completely right,” Mertz said. “I like throwing the football. I like to throw the big ones. But that’s definitely a fine line and a balance and that’s just being the quarterback, making those correct decisions consistently.”

Mertz has re-watched every play from 2021, most of them multiple times, and was asked for a few that stood out.

“Oh, I’ve got a bunch that (tick) me off,” he said. “Penn State, should have won on a bender to Chim (Dike), threw it two yards over his head. The interception (late) vs. Penn State. I’m only on Game 1 right now.”

Even the finale against Arizona State, the day before Mertz entered an offseason of introspection, left Mertz with a bad taste in his mouth. He was 11 of 15 for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Even if you take the pick out of the equation, Mertz thought it was a blah performance.

“I would say it was just decent,” he said. “It wasn’t anywhere close to where I think I can play.”

One of the things I respect about Mertz is he doesn’t hide from the bad, and there’s been plenty of it over the past two seasons. He shows up in the interview room after every game, win or lose, and he’s there two days later at the weekly availability session for players.

Other items on that list: The fact he takes accountability for things that go wrong rather than point fingers at others and his willingness to embrace change.

“If you’re not growing, you’re not evolving,” Mertz said, “then you’re just going to be left behind in the dust.”

That very well could be how this ends, with UW once again searching for replacement in the transfer market if Mertz doesn’t take a step forward in 2022. But know this about Mertz: This is his home, his starting spot, and he’s going to do everything he can to protect it.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

