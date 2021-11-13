Jim Polzin: Gritty Badgers honor their Bo

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 72-34 victory over UW-Green Bay on Friday night at the Kohl Center. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:

Wrapped with a Bo

This night was about Bo Ryan, but the legendary former Badgers coach made it clear that there were a lot of people who had a hand in his success.

Ryan thanked UW fans, administrators, assistant coaches, support staff and players during a speech that lasted a shade over six minutes. He saved his wife Kelly, standing beside him, for last and also thanked his family.

“All I know,” Ryan said while being saluted at halftime, “is I stand here representing thousands of people.”

Jon Leuer and Devin Harris, two of Ryan’s better players during his remarkable run, delivered pre-recorded videos thanking their former coach.

“The sweat that they dropped here, the pieces of skin when they took charges,” Ryan said of his former players. “We’re probably the only school in the country where you people get more excited about us taking a charge than you did for us taking an alley-oop. That’s what made it so fun to coach here, because you appreciated good basketball and you still do.”

Ryan was honored earlier in the day with a spot on the Kohl Center Legends Walk, another moment of recognition that was long overdue for a man who retired six years ago.

Stop sign

What better way for the 2021-22 Badgers to honor Ryan than by putting on a defensive clinic that included plenty of scrappiness. Of course, Ryan probably had mixed feelings because the opponent being stifled was coached by his son.

UW held the Fighting Phoenix to one basket over a stretch of 17 possessions in the first half, using a 24-3 run during that stretch to put the game away early. UW-Green Bay shot 23.5% for the game (12 of 51) and managed only 12 points in the paint.

“I think our identity is on the defensive side of the ball,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said.

As with the victory over St. Francis Brooklyn three days earlier, a performance like this needs to be taken with a grain of salt. UW-Green Bay is a team in transition in its second season under Will Ryan. The Badgers will play much better teams, starting Monday with a game against visiting Providence in the Gavitt Games.

Still, there was a lot to like about the way the Badgers defended. What stood out most to me was how willing they were get to get on the floor for loose balls.

One play included freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn and junior forward Tyler Wahl getting on the ground to force a jump ball. Later, sophomore forward Ben Carlson and freshman Lorne Bowman did the same thing to force a UW-Green Bay turnover.

One thing is evident through two games: There’s plenty of passion being shown by this young team.

Night Crowl

Two starts into his career, sophomore center Steven Crowl looks like he has the tools to become a really good big man at UW.

Crowl finished with a team-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds, which matched Carlson for the most on the team.

An 11-0 run by UW in the first half included seven points from Crowl, who tipped in a miss by Carlson, scored another basket in the paint on the next possession and made a 3-pointer two possessions later after keeping the ball on the Badgers’ end by rebounding a shot by Hepburn.

“He’s so versatile,” Davison said.

Two games into the season, Crowl has produced 29 points and 15 rebounds. He’s only going to get better with time.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

