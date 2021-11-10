Jim Polzin: Freshman guard Hepburn flashes potential in debut

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team opened the season with an 81-58 victory over St. Francis College Brooklyn on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:

Pointed in the right direction

Chucky Hepburn was introduced for starting lineups and turned the wrong way once he reached the end of the path formed by reserves on both sides.

Hepburn quickly corrected himself and, well, that was one of the few mistakes he made while becoming the first true freshman to start an opener for the Badgers since Devin Harris did it 20 years ago.

Hepburn took a couple of questionable shots early in the game. But one of them, a 3-pointer early in the shot clock, went in and Hepburn was on his way to scoring a team-high nine points in the first half.

He also got a little sloppy late in the game, turning the ball over on back-to-back possession after not making any over the opening 34-plus minutes of the game.

Still, it was a solid debut for Hepburn, who finished with 13 points in 23 minutes.

Two things that stand out about Hepburn: He’s got quick hands on defense, though he’s going to have to be careful about getting in foul trouble.

Plus, Hepburn has some personality. After using a behind-the-back dribble to set himself up for a 3-pointer from the top of the key that he drained in the second half, Hepburn held his follow through for an extra moment.

He’s going to be fun to watch for the next four years.

Pass happy

Hepburn is UW’s point guard, but Johnny Davis may be its best creator.

The sophomore guard led the Badgers with five assists and had no turnovers in 26 minutes.

I’d asked Davis last week about how teammates were saying he’s been in attack mode pretty much since the end of his freshman season.

“More downhill, but looking to get others shots,” he said. “If I’m going to be the main guy on the team, (opponents) are going to be more focused on me. Slashing is one of my strengths and I can’t just go in there out of control because that’s going to cause me to get turnovers or charges and put me on the bench and put our team down.”

Davis played under control in the opener and was good at spotting his open teammates in transition. One example was setting up senior guard Brad Davison for a 3-pointer from the left wing in the first half. In the second half, a nifty sequence included Davison finding Davis, who fed sophomore center Steven Crowl for a basket that led to a three-point play.

The former La Crosse Central standout struggled with his shot early but got going in the second half. He scored on three consecutive possessions at one point, including back-to-back 3-pointers, and finished with a team-high 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

Play fast

It’s one game against a pretty undisciplined opponent, so take this with a grain of salt. But … the Badgers really pushed the ball up court at times.

It makes sense that UW would be a little more up tempo this season: It’s a pretty mobile starting lineup that includes three guards, forward Tyler Wahl and center Steven Crowl.

Plus, UW coach Greg Gard has enough options that his rotation could go deeper than most seasons. Gard had said his rotation could be anywhere from eight to 11 deep, and he used 10 players in the first half alone on Tuesday. Each of them scored before halftime, too.

Gard never has been opposed to his players pushing the ball so long as they did so under control. Here’s one stat he had to love from Tuesday: UW had 35 possessions in the first half — a high number for the Badgers — and only had three turnovers.

“I didn’t think that’s something that we did last year, but now that we’ve got Chucky here, we’ve got a little bit more athleticism and quickness in the backcourt,” Davis said. “So, yeah, you’re going to see a lot of that this year.”

MARQUETTE 88, SIU-EDWARSVILLE 77: Darryl Morsell had a career-high 21 points as Marquette topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 88-77 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams in Milwaukee.

Justin Lewis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Marquette. Stevie Mitchell added 14 points. Tyler Kolek had 10 points and nine assists.

Ray’Sean Taylor had 16 points for the Cougars. Shaun Doss Jr. added 13 points. Shamar Wright had 11 points.

Jim Polzin is a writer for Lee Newspapers.

