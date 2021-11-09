Jim Polzin column

The 2021-22 Big Ten men’s basketball season begins Tuesday. Here are four predictions regarding the conference.

Kind of a big deal

There’s no position requirement on the official All-Big Ten team, so get ready for an honors list filled with big men.

It’s possible the five best players in the league are either centers or power forwards. It’s not a stretch to say all five may be among the best 15 players in college basketball.

In no particular order:

Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn, who averaged 17.1 points and a Big Ten-leading 9.5 rebounds per game last season.

Michigan sophomore Hunter Dickinson: 14.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg.

Indiana junior Trayce Jackson-Davis: 19.1 pgg, 9.0 rpg.

Ohio State junior E.J. Liddell: 16.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg.

Purdue senior Trevion Williams: 15.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg.

The guards most likely to crack that list are Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey, Illinois sophomore Andre Curbelo and Maryland senior Eric Ayala.

The crown

It’s been 21 years since a Big Ten team won a national title in men’s basketball, and the conference is once again in position to end that drought.

Four of the top eight teams in the preseason KenPom ratings are from the Big Ten: No. 2 Michigan, No. 5 Illinois, No. 6 Purdue and No. 8 Ohio State. That’s more flattering than The Associated Press preseason poll, which has the Wolverines at No. 6, Boilermakers at No. 7, Fighting Illini at No. 11 and Buckeyes at No. 17.

Purdue coach Matt Painter has accomplished a lot in 16 seasons: 12 NCAA tournament berths, five Sweet 16 appearances, including one trip to the Elite Eight, three Big Ten regular-season championships and a conference tournament title. Painter never has been to a Final Four — but he will this season.

The Boilermakers will be joined by a familiar face in New Orleans: Michigan, led by Dickinson, blue-chip freshman forward Calab Houston, glue guy Eli Brooks and Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante’ Jones, will be in the national semifinals as well. And the Wolverines will be the team cutting down the nets and giving the Big Ten its first title in more than two decades.

Dance the night away

I feel confident that these seven teams will make the NCAA tournament: Michigan, Purdue, Illinois, Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana.

An eighth team will make it from this group of three teams: Iowa, Rutgers and UW.

Not only does Iowa have to replace two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, the roster took another hit when shooting guard CJ Fredrick transferred to Kentucky. But the Hawkeyes still have sophomore forward Keegan Murray and sixth-year senior guard Jordan Bohannon, who only seems like he’s been with the Hawkeyes for 14 years.

Rutgers played its first NCAA tournament game in 30 years last season and returns Ron Harper Jr., along with Geo Baker and Caleb McConnell. Another trip is a strong possibility if the Scarlet Knights can get a big jump out of sophomore center Clifford Omoruyi.

Then there are the Badgers, who have a somewhat favorable Big Ten schedule. I think UW can go 9-2 in nonconference play and 9-11 in the Big Ten, which would put it on the bubble heading into the conference tournament.

Rutgers is the safe pick here, but Iowa or UW might be able to squeeze in and give the Big Ten nine entries in the NCAA tournament.

Looking down

Even if the Badgers struggle this season, fans can take solace in two streaks they should be able to keep going.

UW has finished ahead of Minnesota in the conference standings for 23 consecutive seasons, a streak that dates to the 1996-97 campaign. The Golden Gophers likely are going to end up in the Big Ten cellar in their first season under Ben Johnson.

The Badgers have finished above Northwestern every season during that same span — the teams were both 3-13 in 1996-97 — but I’m not quite as confident that streak will continue. Northwestern went 9-15 overall and 6-13 in the Big Ten last season, losing 13 consecutive games at one point, but the Wildcats have experience in the backcourt and should be improved this season.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0