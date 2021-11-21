 Skip to main content
COMMENTARY

Jim Polzin: Badgers' defense turns in a real dud

Jim Polzin

Kendric Pryor couldn’t even bring himself to say it, a good teammate biting his tongue rather than pointing out the obvious.

The senior wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin football team was talking about the importance of players having each other’s backs, about one side of the ball needing to carry the load when the other is having an off day. That’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium, where a script was flipped in the No. 19 Badgers’ 35-28 win over Nebraska.

UW’s defense, one of the best in the country this season, wasn’t itself against the Cornhuskers. The good news for the Badgers (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten Conference) was the offense wasn’t itself, either, at least not the version that bumbled and stumbled its way through a significant portion of the season.

It was that group doing the heavy lifting this time. It was tailback Braelon Allen, tight end Jake Ferguson, Pryor and Co. stepping up when UW needed answers to remain in control of its fate in the Big Ten West Division.

Kendric Pryor

Pryor

“Our defense normally dominates, they’ve been dominating the whole season,” Pryor said. “This might be the first game where maybe the offense may have dominated a little bit more.”

That’s about as close as Pryor would get to saying something bad about a defense that deserved to be able to have a bad day after all it’s done for this team in 2021. Pryor caught himself again later when drifting back to talk about the defense. “I’m not even saying (they had) struggles,” he said. “I don’t want to even talk about it.”

No problem, because there were plenty of good things to say about an offense suddenly brimming with confidence. When the defense would come off the field after giving up a score, Pryor and others would let it know that everything was going to be OK. Quarterback Graham Mertz would get in the huddle, tell the 10 others to “keep your edge, stay focused,” and away they’d go.

Braelon Allen h/s

Allen

Allen ran for a career-high 228 yards and three touchdowns, including one late in the game that gave UW the lead for good.

Pryor bounced back from a drop in the first quarter that cost the Badgers a first down inside the Nebraska 5 with a 17-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter and a 28-yard gain to move the chains on the next series.

Ferguson did his part with eight receptions for a career-high 92 yards.

The much-maligned offensive line opened holes and kept the pocket relatively clean for Mertz.

Tyler Beach h/s

Beach

“Those guys were really excited to go out and make plays,” UW senior left tackle Tyler Beach said. “You could just kind of tell people were hungry in the huddle.”

The only time UW’s offense failed in the second half was when it lost the ball on downs in Nebraska territory. Points on that series would have made life considerably less difficult for the Badgers, but fullback John Chenal got stuffed on a fourth-and-1.

But UW scored touchdowns on its three other drives after halftime. Two of those scores came on the ensuing possession after the Huskers had tied the game.

Allen answered a 1-yard scoring run by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez with a 3-yard touchdown run that completed a 75-yard drive and included explosive plays from both Pryor and Allen. After Nebraska tied the game at 28-28, Allen’s 53-yard burst down the sideline put UW back ahead with 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the game.

“It’s just huge for a team that you’re not letting the other team get momentum,” UW senior linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “Whatever momentum they have, you’re taking it right back and the offense did that time after time today.”

Another positive to emerge for UW was it responded while being pushed to the limit, a rarity during this seven-game winning streak. It hasn’t trailed by more than three points during the run and was never behind Saturday, but it was a one-score game from start to finish.

The Badgers’ average halftime lead the previous three games was 23 points; the game was tied at the break against the Huskers (3-8, 1-7), whose rotten record is deceiving because they have yet to lose by double digits this season despite a schedule that included Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State.

UW kept its poise in this tight game even though it wasn’t always pretty.

“There was a perseverance,” UW coach Paul Chryst said, “and I think that takes some toughness and some grit.”

Nebraska produced 351 yards through the air, beating UW over and over with crossing routes to either tight end Austin Allen or wide receiver Samori Toure, and Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks got away with pass interference on the Huskers’ final offensive play.

That raises red flags for a unit that may have to go against Ohio State’s explosive passing attack in two weeks.

But at least now the defense knows it has help. Chryst’s offense has found an identity and maybe even some swagger, looking more and more capable of being able to hold up its end of the bargain.

Jack Sanborn mug

Sanborn

 David Stluka

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers

Grading the Badgers

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 35-28 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Offense: B+

Freshman tailback Braelon Allen had four chunk runs that added up to 164 of his career-high 228 yards. His combination of power, precision and poise is special. Senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor had a big drop inside the 5-yard line in the first quarter but redeemed himself with a 17-yard touchdown reception on UW’s opening drive of the second half. Senior tight end Jake Ferguson had a career-high 92 yards receiving on Senior Day. UW was only 3 of 9 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth down but answered Nebraska touchdowns with scores of its own twice in the second half.

Defense: D+

Only one team — Michigan — had gone over 300 total yards against the Badgers; Nebraska reached that total midway through the third quarter. The Cornhuskers finished with 452 yards and had 351 through the air, consistently beating UW with crossing routes by either tight end Austin Allen or wide receiver Samori Toure. When the Badgers did apply pressure to Adrian Martinez, the Nebraska quarterback danced his way out of harm’s way to extend the play. A miserable day for the defense would have been much worse if not for Collin Wilder’s two interceptions and a big stand on the Huskers’ final possession.

Special teams: C

Stephan Bracey, who made his season debut, opened the game with a 91-yard kickoff return for a score. It was all downhill from there for this unit. Collin Larsh missed a 33-yard field goal attempt after a high snap by Peter Bowden, Alexander Smith had a costly 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a punt return and Larsh sent his final kickoff out of bounds to give Nebraska the ball at its 35.

Coaching: C+

UW coach Paul Chryst utilized Ferguson well in the passing game. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has taken a lot of heat this season, but that unit has made huge progress and helped open some big holes for Allen on Saturday. It was strange to see defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard unable to come up with the necessary adjustments to slow Nebraska’s passing game.

Overall: C+

UW hadn’t been in a close game in more than a month, but it made big plays on both sides of the ball down the stretch to extend its winning streak to seven games. Nebraska is better than its record indicates and the Badgers, to their credit, didn’t panic in a tight affair.

