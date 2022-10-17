Jim Polzin: Adversity sinking in for LaFleur during the regular season

For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons.

It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one.

LaFleur has lost two consecutive games in the regular season for the first time in his otherwise stellar career, the latest being a 27-10 setback against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

That skid, in and of itself, is not the problem. This is the NFL and even the best teams land in slumps, so something like this was bound to happen at some point even to a regular-season darling such as LaFleur.

The real issue is that this feels bigger than a “predicament,” which is how LaFleur referred to it during his somber news conference Sunday. When a team loses by three scores at home a week after blowing a two-touchdown lead, as the Packers did during a loss to the New York Giants in London, it’s more than a predicament. It’s a crisis.

“That was very humbling when you’re in your own building and you get taken like that and lose by three scores,” LaFleur said. “We’ve all got to be better, absolutely. Coach it better, got to execute better. We’ve got to get back to work. But the reality is right now, we’re six games into this thing, we’re 3-3, there’s a lot of ball in front of us but we have to have that urgency to want to improve.”

Truth is, LaFleur’s team is largely the same outfit was when the season began. Its 3-1 record to start the season looks more and more like the product of a favorable schedule, with wins over the Chicago Bears (horrible offense), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (depleted wide receiving corps) and New England Patriots (third-string quarterback) all accompanied by an asterisk.

Instead of riding into a three-game road swing with some momentum and a cushion in the race for an NFC playoff spot, the Packers are trending in the wrong direction and are about as close as a team can get this early in the season to desperation mode.

LaFleur promised a “good, hard look at everything” and “some great evaluations from a coaching perspective.” That sounds great but, again, this is uncharted territory for a leader of a team that hasn’t experienced much in-season adversity during his tenure.

A trip to Washington is next up on the docket, followed by journeys to Buffalo and Detroit.

“We can sit here and study the opponent all we want,” LaFleur said. “If we don’t fix ourself first, it doesn’t matter what we put in front of our players.”

LaFleur’s No. 1 priority needs to be getting on the same page as his veteran quarterback. Aaron Rodgers didn’t blatantly throw the Green Bay coaching staff under the bus on Sunday, but he came pretty close while stressing the need to “simplify” the game plan.

Rodgers was part of the problem against the Jets, authoring another uneven performance and looking nothing like the two-time reigning MVP he is. Either Rodgers is rapidly aging before our eyes or that right thumb is bothering him more than he’s letting on — it may be a little of both — but he hasn’t looked right this season and was pedestrian on a day where the Packers really needed him to be great.

“I’m going to try to play to that standard I’ve set for myself, but the preparation I go through is going to stay the same, the way I show up to practice and during the week with enthusiasm and energy is going to stay the same,” Rodgers said. “And I expect the other guys to do the same. As a rookie, as a young player, you have to fall in line. But, I’m not going to freak out or make any grand statements.”

So, no, Rodgers didn’t pull out the R-E-L-A-X mantra like he did in 2014 even though Packers fans really could use some reassurance right now.

Rodgers isn’t pushing the panic button, at least not publicly, and wouldn’t even admit that this season is on the brink even that’s exactly how it looks from the outside.

“We’ve got to be realistic about where we’re at. We played a couple subpar games the last two. We’ve got to play better,” Rodgers said. “But, wobbly? Only if people are breaking rank, you know? I think it’ll be interesting to look at the comments from all of our guys and coaches and, hopefully, we stick together. That’s the important thing. But until I see us breaking ranks, I’m not going to say there’s any wobbliness going on.”

Here’s one way of looking at the Packers already having three losses this early in the season: Back-to-back-to-back 13-win regular seasons didn’t mean much when they fell short of attaining postseason glory in LaFleur’s first three seasons, so the only thing that matters is getting hot in the playoffs regardless of seeding.

But at the rate they’re going, the Packers may not even be invited to the party.