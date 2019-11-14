Jhamile Massie
Jhamile Massie, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams), possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia. 

