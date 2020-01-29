Jetina L Hernadez

Related to this story
Story of local woman who works for Racine County Opportunity Center goes viral after wearing her grandma's wedding dress from 1956 to her own wedding.
ELKHORN — A truck driver from Kenosha is being accused of stealing more than $35,000 worth of diesel fuel from the Lake Geneva fuel distributor where he worked.
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest recently announced several headliners scheduled to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at this summer…
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman previously convicted of snatching an 88-year-old woman’s purse is now charged with stealing credit cards from …
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had upwards of 288 grams of marijuana and marijuana edibles in his residence shared by his grandmother, wife a…
The smartphone repair shop is currently located in the nearby Racine Centre shopping center, but plans to move to the more visible location at the corner of highways 31 and 20 this spring.
RACINE — A 20-year-old Racine man who reportedly robbed a local Mexican restaurant multiple times in 2016 and allegedly shot at a group of peo…
Applications will begin being accepted at 8 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Impending Foxconn property value estimate: $522M, more than current county manufacturing base combined
To put that into some perspective, $522 million would already be more than the rest of Racine County’s combined manufacturing tax base of $513.9 million as of last year.
After the suspect allegedly started sharing explicit photos of the teen, the teen started to believe that "he was trying to destroy her life,” a Racine Police sergeant wrote in her report.