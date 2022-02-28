Jeter, Marlins part ways

Derek Jeter went into the offseason talking about the Miami Marlins spending more money on contracts, figuring out ways to contend and continuing to build for the future.

His focus — or the Marlins’ focus — apparently has changed since.

And now, the Hall of Fame player has left the organization, both as its CEO and a shareholder.

Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4½ mostly unsuccessful years that didn't come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. The Marlins had the fourth-worst record in baseball over Jeter’s four seasons, making the playoffs only in 2020 when more than half of the MLB’s 30 teams qualified in the pandemic-affected year.

“Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce and developing a long-term strategic plan for success,” the 47-year-old Jeter said in a statement released through PR Newswire rather than the Marlins. “That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead.”

What that meant wasn’t exactly clear, though Jeter — who wasn’t physically around the team on a day-to-day basis — previously said he had trouble remaining patient in his quest to make the Marlins a winner.

“We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise,” said Bruce Sherman, the Marlins’ principal owner, in another statement released through a public relations firm and not by the team itself.

In the short term, it would seem likely that more of the leadership role will fall on Kim Ng — the general manager who Jeter brought to Miami in 2020 and made her the first female GM in a major professional sport in North America.

Jeter became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 — and baseball's first black CEO — when Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria.

Golf

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Monday, saying he did not want to risk further injury to his hand and hip because he wasn't completely ready to defend his title at Bay Hill.

DeChambeau has not competed since pulling out after the first round of the Saudi International on Feb. 3. The previous week, he missed the cut at Torrey Pines.

“Man, tough decision right now,” DeChambeau said in an Instagram post. “I have a lot of work to do to get everything back in order for this week. I just feel like it's too short a time for me to get back to 100%. Right now, I'm like 90%. I just don't want to go out there and hurt myself more and not be 100% for the rest of the season.”

DeChambeau said he would try to be ready for The Players Championship next week. He said he is able to hit golf balls in a simulator but it's not “comfortable.”

“It’s just not ready yet,” he said.

Football

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will open the 2022 NFL preseason schedule on Aug. 4 in the Hall of Fame game.

Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6, as will ex-Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli.

This will be the fourth appearance by the Raiders in the game and the second for the Jaguars; Jacksonville's previous participation came in the Jaguars' first NFL exhibition game in 1995.

Also being enshrined this year from the modern-era players list are LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills and Bryant Young, plus coach Dick Vermeil, and contributor Art McNally. Branch enters from the senior category.

The game will mark the debut for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who is a Canton native and played his home high school football games at Fawcett Stadium, the predecessor to the current hall stadium. Doug Pederson will work his first game as Jaguars head coach.

