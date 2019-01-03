1319-MENDOZA-MUG.jpg

Jesus Jilverto Mendoza, 25, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments