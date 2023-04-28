Jesus I. Aguilera, 6500 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), felony bail jumping.
Jesus I. Aguilera
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — A Racine man faces charges related to identify theft and fraudulent card use for allegedly stealing multiple debit cards belonging to…
If you watch one of the top shows in the U.S. on Netflix right now, you may hear a familiar city’s name. A Journal Times reporter spoke to the…
A 43-year-old Racine man is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly attempting to flee from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deput…
A Racine County judge dismissed a case against former Racine Alderman John Tate II on Tuesday.
Woman charged with 2nd OWI after allegedly hitting a sheriff's car, a wildlife crossing sign and a mailbox
CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been charged with her second OWI after allegedly hitting a Racine County Sheriff’s Office car, a wildlife cross…