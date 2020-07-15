Jesus G Arroyo
0 comments

Jesus G Arroyo

  • 0
Jesus Arroyo.jpg

Jesus (aka Fat Boy) G Arroyo, 2700 block of Mount Pleasant, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News