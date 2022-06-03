Jesus Alvarez Jun 3, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jesus Alvarez, 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Abuse Assessment Crime Criminal Law Disorderly Conduct Bail Felony Jumping Battery Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 2, 2022 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…