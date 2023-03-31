Jessika Alexandria Tobias Mar 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessika Alexandria Tobias, 1500 block of Wolff Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Criminal Law Law Sports Athletics Roads And Traffic Crime Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Microsoft is looking to buy 315 acres in Mount Pleasant MOUNT PLEASANT — Microsoft is looking to enter an agreement to purchase 315 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for $50 million. Free drop off event for the City of Racine set for April 8 The City of Racine is hosting a free drop-off disposal event April 8 at 1800 S. Memorial Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Racine County cops plead not guilty to drunken snowmobiling up north Two police officers from Racine County are pleading not guilty in an alleged drunken snowmobiling incident in northern Wisconsin. Wisconsin Vision Center employee accused of taking gift cards, merchandise BURLINGTON — A Wisconsin Vision Center employee is accused of breaking into the CEO’s safe and taking gift cards and merchandise worth more th… Two men taken to the hospital after shooting in Racine Racine police report two men wounded in a shooting incident near 17th Street and Taylor Avenue.