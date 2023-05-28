Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jessica Garcia, RN, BSN

Nursing Program: Ascension All Saints

Area of Focus: Emergency Department

Years of Service: Five

What made you decide to become a nurse?

My mom had breast cancer when I was a kid, and we were always by her side in the hospital. I always loved seeing everything that the nurses did for her, and I knew I wanted to do that someday. I love helping people on the worst days of their lives.

What’s been your most memorable experience?

Working with some amazing people in so many departments. It’s amazing how a team can come together to save a life. It really takes a village.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

The pandemic really changed nursing. From staffing struggles, to influxes of very sick patients, healthcare has truly not been the same. We’ve worked hard to get back to a place of “normalcy.” We nurses have become stronger mentally and physically because of it.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

Knowing that I am providing for my family, and providing for my patients the best that I can.

Who inspires you?

My family, my kids, my husband, my patients!