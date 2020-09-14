 Skip to main content
Jesse Martin Moreno Jr.
Jesse Martin Moreno Jr., 900 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

