Jesse A Berryman, 900 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), stalking (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!