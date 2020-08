Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Jerry (aka Bankroll Freshh) L Fordham Jr, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.