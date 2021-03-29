Jeremy L Wright, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Burlington's popular annual festival, ChocolateFest, might be finished for good. Organizers cite a lack of enthusiasm and momentum, and they seek city approval to try a new event called "Burlington Jamboree."
“I want black artists, black creators, black culture-bearers to also be remembered as creative and for their thoughtful leadership,” said Rosy Petri, a Racine native textile artist whose work is currently on display at the Racine Art Museum. “Having a creative practice is almost like having a spiritual practice; it’s really centering. It puts you within the constellation of now.”
Shane M. Stanger, 46, was located and taken into custody after the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a sexual assault in Rochester. He's also accused of child porn possession.
Two years after a crash in Caledonia that left one dead and one injured, the man left alive — who investigators believe had been driving while intoxicated — has been charged with two felonies.
A Kenosha man allegedly followed a woman home from a grocery store then held a knife to her neck and stole her purse on March 12 on Illinois Street in Racine. He later allegedly used her credit cards to make purchases at several stores.
A Mount Pleasant man charged with third OWI after allegedly crashing into a wall along the Interstate while high on heroin also had a minor in his car, according to law enforcement.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fourth OWI after reportedly nearly colliding with a police car.
Two sex offenders who abused children will be released on, or before, April 6 and will be living at 9901 Saratoga Drive, the Village of Caledonia Police Department announced on Wednesday.
RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly spat at and tried to punch an officer.
The investigation began when a woman in western Racine County contacted law enforcement about videos she discovered on Stanger’s laptop that videos purportedly showed Stanger sexually assaulting the woman while she slept.
