Jeremy L Wright, 3100 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, robbery, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessment), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

