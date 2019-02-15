21519-TELOH-MUG.jpg

Jeremy H. Teloh, 9000 block of Florence Dr., Sturtevant, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, child enticement, exposing intimate parts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, physical abuse of a child, exhibit obscene material to a minor.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments