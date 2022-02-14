Jereme D. Toney, Waupun, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).
Jereme D. Toney
The former Green Bay Packers All-Pro was at his in-laws' house when he answered the door and a fellow member of the Packers alumni was there, wearing his Pro Football Hall of Fame member gold blazer.
A man shot and wounded five people in Racine early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.
Errors in paperwork and in the transfer from one facility to another allowed Marcus Ward, 17, to be released from custody even though he still had a $100,000 bond unpaid. He was rearrested Monday.
A Lego-loving couple from Racine's north side has opened up a "brick"-and-mortar store, selling what they're passionate about. "This is a store for everybody," said a co-owner of Wiscobricks.
The housing market was hot. So this couple bought a former funeral home in Racine and turned it into an actual home.
A man in Mount Pleasant accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his gun on Emmertsen Road Friday afternoon.
Two people were shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kewaunee Street.
All five voters improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address.
New owners, who opened their own PlaySpace in Kenosha after being inspired by Nest Playspace in Racine, will take over and rebrand at 505 Sixth St.
An inmate at the Racine County Jail has been accused of breaking another inmate's jaw and strangling him.