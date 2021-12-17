 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerelle D Williams

  • 0
Jerelle Williams

Jerelle D Williams, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor battery, possession of THC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News