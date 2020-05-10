Jenny Olsen called a 'positive light' and 'singularly gifted and caring'

When Jenny Olsen was 11 years old, she had a rough year.

Her family had moved into a new house and she had to start at a new school. On top of that, she decided to go sledding in her back yard, broke her leg and had to be hospitalized overnight.

But there was a bright side to this story. When she watched the nurses and observed how they treated her and their other patients, a light bulb went on.

“I was always afraid of hospitals, being young,” she said. “It was just the way they provided the care to me, their compassion and ability to make me feel comfortable and take away some of the fear I was having. I knew I wanted to be able to make other people feel the same way.”

Olsen is now a registered nurse care manage at My Choice Family Care, where she checks in on and connects her patients with resources to ensure they’re able to continue living in their own homes. Her caseload of 80 patients spans Racine and Kenosha counties and includes individuals with a wide range of physical and/or intellectual disabilities.

“She manages all of this with a quiet dignity and a calm demeanor that make her patients respond to her in a way that no one else can master,” wrote Heather Haller, Jenny’s close friend and colleague who nominated her.