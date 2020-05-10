Jenny Olsen called a 'positive light' and 'singularly gifted and caring'

When Jenny Olsen was 11 years old, she had a rough year.
Her family had moved into a new house and she had to start at a new school. On top of that, she decided to go sledding in her back yard, broke her leg and had to be hospitalized overnight.
But there was a bright side to this story. When she watched the nurses and observed how they treated her and their other patients, a light bulb went on.
“I was always afraid of hospitals, being young,” she said. “It was just the way they provided the care to me, their compassion and ability to make me feel comfortable and take away some of the fear I was having. I knew I wanted to be able to make other people feel the same way.”
Olsen is now a registered nurse care manage at My Choice Family Care, where she checks in on and connects her patients with resources to ensure they’re able to continue living in their own homes. Her caseload of 80 patients spans Racine and Kenosha counties and includes individuals with a wide range of physical and/or intellectual disabilities.
“She manages all of this with a quiet dignity and a calm demeanor that make her patients respond to her in a way that no one else can master,” wrote Heather Haller, Jenny’s close friend and colleague who nominated her.
After Olsen graduated from Carroll University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, her first job was in the adult in-patient psychiatric unit at Ascension All Saints, 3801 Spring St. That was where she and Haller met and became friends.
“Jenny is the most singularly gifted and caring nurse,” Haller wrote. “With her coworkers, Jen is a positive light and a carefree force that never fails to inspire those around her. Her laugh is infectious, her manner is receptive and her listening skills are beyond measure.”
Olsen worked at Ascension All Saints for about 18 months, then moved into home health care. She learned about My Choice Family Care when a co-worker got a job there. Now she and Haller both work there.
“It’s a nice thing to be working together with your friend,” she said.
What Olsen enjoys about her position at My Choice is that her relationships with patients have longevity.
“Normally in a hospital, you get your patients and then they’re discharged home,” she said. “This particular position is long-term. I’ve had some of my patients since I started three years ago.”
This has made social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak challenging. Twice a year she does home visits with her patients to check on them, which is no longer an option.
“We’re not able to go into these people’s homes right now because they are so high-risk and we don’t have a lot of resources for the equipment to go in,” she said.
She still checks in on patients but it’s all over the phone. And she worries about how this crisis is impacting their mental health.
“A lot of people we deal with have some sort of mental illness and they are isolated in their house,” she said. “We’ve been doing weekly contacts to our members, reaching out to them as much as possible, making sure they’re safe, making sure they have what they need.”
She also educates them on how to manage their anxiety by taking walks, reading, anything that will help them get through.
“And letting them know that we’re there for them too,” she said.
