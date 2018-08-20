Jeffrey J. Hanson 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jeffrey J. Hanson, 1400 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked. Subscribe to Breaking News! Get breaking news stories sent to you as the they develop! Sign Up! I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Teen charged in Hamilton Street shooting incident Man allegedly sells drugs in front of deputy, crashes car in chase Woman out on bail reportedly steals unicorn pen, LED tweezers Eleven horses killed in Caledonia barn fire Man reportedly steals beer, drinks some while officers chase him promotion Check your summer vacation photos: One could win you $1,000 Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23. promotionspotlight Compete for $1 million in our March Fever Basketball Contest! And even if your bracket gets busted, you can start over in the round of 16, and in the round of 4! Tell us what you think Whom do you support for governor? You voted: Scott Walker Tony Evers Other Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.