Jeffrey Deon House, 1000 block of 11th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
CALEDONIA — An elementary-school custodian was allegedly selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana and had more than 6 pounds of it at his home.
Two recently released sex offenders, released in July and August, now reside in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Monday.
According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, while an ATM technician was working on an ATM machine at Chase Bank, 5815 21st St., two male suspects quickly approached wearing full masks.
Police came across a car riddled with what appeared to be bullet holes on the 1000 block of Goold Street Tuesday. However, the investigation was not able to progress due to the owner of the vehicle not cooperating with police.
You won't be able to get Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant's famous thin crust pizza for at least another week.
"This, I feel, is a jewel of Racine County, along the lakefront here," said Patricia Hurley, who has lived in Caledonia 18 years. "And now you want to put a prison five minutes from my house? … My vote is no, not in my neighborhood."
As TID No. 5 was created to facilitate Foxconn and the manufacturers that could move in nearby, Mount Pleasant's planned TID No. 6 is to have a stronger focus on housing.
RACINE — A convicted felon allegedly tried to buy a gun from a sporting good store and lied about his criminal record.
