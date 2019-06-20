Jeffrey Adams 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save No photo available Jeffrey Adams, 39, 1200 block of Marquette Street, receiving stolen property, less than $2,500, felony bail jumping. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Jumping Bail Jeffrey Adams Photo Criminal Law Stolen Property Felony Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in fiery crash that shut down I-94 UPDATE: Deceased teen identified in Mount Pleasant officer-involved shooting Veteran Racine police officer dies after robbery shooting Willkomms to close Boss Burgers-N-Beef John Hetland was a family man, high school baseball star, union leader View All Promotions promotion Special coverage: Evicted in Racine promotion VIDEO DINING GUIDE: Check out videos of Racine-area restaurants! Tell us what you think How do you feel about Gov. Tony Evers' decision to fly a rainbow flag at the Capitol? You voted: Support Oppose Uncertain Vote View Results Back Print Ads Ad Vault Boucher Imports Mazda Jun 15, 2019 Boucher Imports 4141 S 108th St, Greenfield, WI 53228 414-427-4141 Website Ad Vault 099: DISPLAY CO BRD 6-11-19 for 6-20-19 9 hrs ago Racine Co Board Proceedings 730 Wisconsin Av, Racine, WI 53403 262-636-3571 Ad Vault tv book Jun 16, 2019 Building Waters Inc. 2101 Lathrop Avenue, Racine, WI 53405 262-989-1001 Currently Open Website Ad Vault Weekes Group Jun 16, 2019 Ad Vault TV Book Jun 16, 2019 Total Furniture 8400 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 262-694-3444 Website Ads Ad Vault Prices Can be Compared Jun 16, 2019 Miller-Reesman Funeral Home and Cremation Service 620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, Wi 53182 262-878-2500 Website Housing 3400 Green Meadows Ln Jun 16, 2019 First Weber Group Realtors 1100 N Main St, Racine, WI 53402 262-637-9801 Ad Vault FINAL 2 WEEKS Jun 19, 2019 Johnson's Home Furnishings & Gift Gallery 3219 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53405 262-637-8514 Website Ad Vault Ask the Expert Jun 16, 2019 Building Waters Inc. 2101 Lathrop Avenue, Racine, WI 53405 262-989-1001 Currently Open Website Ad Vault WHEN YOU WANT THE BEST FOR DAD 9 hrs ago Society's Assets 5200 Washington Ave. Suite 225, Racine, WI 53406 262-637-9128 Currently Open Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.