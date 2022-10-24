 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffrey A. Stout

Jeffrey Stout

Jeffrey A. Stout, 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

