Jeffery Burnette.jpg
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Jeffery L. Burnette, of the 4000 block of Knoll Place, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments