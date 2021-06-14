 Skip to main content
Jeffery A Vlietstra
Jeffery (aka Joe King) A Vlietstra, Charleston, Indiana, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, entry into a locked coin box.

