PACKERS

Jefferson's big day for the Vikings eerie for star lacking Pack

MINNEAPOLIS — Davante Adams was nearly 2,000 miles away, playing brilliantly as usual, and yet his presence could be felt all over the field Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Davante Adams 2022 h/s

Adams

Adams’ shadow hovered over a Green Bay Packers offense that showed its first official signs of how desperately he’s missed in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 season opener.

And any chance Aaron Rodgers and Co. had of squeaking out a low-scoring affair to start the season was wiped out by the fact that the Packers’ defense, a group with designs of being one of the best units in the NFL, did nothing to slow down the new best wide receiver in the NFC North.

Justin Jefferson 2022 h/s

Jefferson

Adams was two time zones away and still here: No. 18 for the Vikings, Justin Jefferson, was terrorizing a secondary the way the old No. 17 did for the Packers.

Where to begin: How about with the fact that stopping Jefferson was the top priority on Green Bay’s to-do list and he still had a monster game, finishing with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

“The game plan,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said, “was to not allow ‘18’ to beat us.”

Which raised the question: Why didn’t defensive coordinator Joe Barry choose to put Alexander, his best cover corner, on Jefferson? Alexander wondered the same thing.

“All week, asking for that matchup,” he said in the visiting locker room after the game. “But it ain’t about me. It’s about the team. It ain’t about me. If it was my way, you know what I would be doing.”

Who knows, maybe assigning Alexander to Jefferson would have blown up in the Packers’ face as well. The Vikings did a great job of putting Jefferson in motion and lining him up in different spots in an attempt to give him space to work and set up favorable matchups, much in the same way the Packers utilized Adams.

There was miscommunication and blown assignments that allowed Jefferson to get wide open at times. He had chunk plays of 20 and 22 yards to go along with a 5-yard score on the opening drive and got between safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos for a 64-yard reception in the second quarter.

Losing Jefferson again just before halftime led to a 36-yard touchdown that allowed the Vikings to build a 17-0 cushion. He had more receiving yards in the first half (158) than the Packers had total yards (100).

“They put him in premier spots and attacked our coverage well,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “And certainly we had a couple of blown coverages, as well. We were cutting him loose and if there’s anybody you don’t want to cut loose, it’s No. 18.”

Meanwhile, No. 17 was making defenders look silly Sunday while running routes for the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams had a big day in his debut with the Las Vegas Raiders during the same time slot his old team was struggling with a committee approach to fill his shoes.

Adams vs. the Los Angeles Chargers: 10 catches, 141 yards and a TD.

The five Packers wide receivers who caught passes vs. the Vikings: a combined 12 catches for 120 yards and no scores.

Christian Watson 2022 h/s

Watson

Oh, there were chances, including a dropped pass by rookie Christian Watson on the Packers’ first offensive snap of the game. Watson ran a great route to beat veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson and Rodgers delivered a great long ball. The result should have been a 75-yard score and an exclamation point to the start of a career; instead, the ball went through Watson’s hands and he immediately grabbed his helmet in disbelief.

“We knew there was going to be growing pains,” Rodgers said. “This is the real football. It counts. It’s different. There’s nerves. I thought Christian ran a great route to start the game. We talked about it during the week: ‘Do you really want to start off with a bomb shot?’ I said, ‘Yeah, what the hell, why not? This kid can really fly, let’s give him a chance.’ … We’ve got to make those plays.”

Allen Lazard 2021 h/s

Lazard

The youngsters will get better and Allen Lazard, once he returns from injury, will give Rodgers another veteran target. But Lazard is no Adams and it remains to be seen how much the absence of a game-changer at that position will impact this offense’s effectiveness.

That void was certainly apparent in the opener. Worse yet, an Adams clone was running circles around the Packers’ defense.

Grading the Packers

Offense: D

The Packers wasted two prime scoring opportunities in the first half, with rookie wide receiver Christian Watson dropping what would have been a 75-yard touchdown and AJ Dillon getting stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Dillon and Aaron Jones were threats on the ground and in the passing game, though the latter needs more than eight touches and coach Matt LaFleur admitted as much after the game.

Defense: C-

The Packers’ game plan was to not let Justin Jefferson beat them. Oops. Jefferson finished with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns, though most of that damage came in the first half. Miscommunication in the secondary was an issue and that’s disappointing considering it’s a veteran group.

Special teams: B-

It was a pretty quiet performance in Rich Bisaccia’s debut as special teams coordinator. There weren’t any blatant mistakes, but the splash plays were missing as well. Green Bay may need to shore up some things on punt protection because the Vikings came close to Pat O’Donnell a couple times.

Coaching: D+

It’s hard to say if things would have been different if defensive coordinator Joe Barry would have chosen to stick Jaire Alexander, his best cover corner, on Jefferson. But anything would have worked better than the group-effort plan employed by Barry. This is two opening-day stinkers in a row for LaFleur, whose team came out flat just like it did last season against New Orleans.

Overall: C-

Some growing pains were expected, especially on offense. But getting humbled by a division rival is never fun. Time will tell if this was an aberration or if the Packers have been passed by the Vikings in the NFC North.

