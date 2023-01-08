Jean's Jazz Series has Dave Braun Trio Feb. 11

RACINE — With twists on traditions, new compositions and classics too, the Jean’s Jazz Series returns to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with these performances at 7 p.m.:

Feb. 11 — The Dave Braun Trio, a family group that follows the traditional jazz style of Barney Kessel.

March 25 — The Tony Casteñada Latin Jazz Band, Wisconsin’s premier Latin Jazz Band that has been honoring and keeping alive the music of the golden age of Latin jazz.

April 8 — Rico Vibes, a high energy Latin jazz band blending funk, Latin and jazz rhythms with original tunes and modern arrangements of Jazz standards and Latin Jazz classics.

In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean, who died from ovarian cancer. Since then, more than 22,000 people have attended the memorable concerts, grossing more than $125,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild. Jean’s love of RTG and her love of jazz inspired a series that continues to bring together jazz fans and singers and musicians from throughout the region.

“Jazz, by its definition, is all about taking risks and trying something new,” Mooney shared. “For over 20 years, that’s what we have done with Jean’s Jazz, bringing different forms of jazz music to RTG’s stage. I am thrilled to be featuring musicians that call Racine and Wisconsin home and to put on a show you won’t soon forget.”