Jean’s Jazz Series is live at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — Live music returns to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with two Jean’s Jazz Series concerts this spring. Bringing back musicians who did not have the chance to perform in 2020, these artists will take the stage on Saturdays, March 5 and April 9.

Ivy Ford, or “Chicago’s Blues Kitten” as she is known to many, will bring her jazz stylings to the stage at 7 p.m. March 5. Ford also plays piano, alto saxophone, drums, bass guitar and guitar, performing across genres including rhythm and blues and soul.

Trumpeter Eric Jacobson will transform his love of jazz music to life at 7 p.m. April 9. He will perform the album that changed the future of jazz music, Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue.” A Racine native who studied trumpet under Johnny Hemkes, Jacobson has performed with Grammy Award winners Phil Woods, Benny Golson, Brian Lynch, Tito Puente Jr. and Eric Benet.

In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean, who died from ovarian cancer. Since then, more than 21,000 people have attended the concerts, grossing more than $120,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild. Jean’s love of RTG and her love of jazz inspired a series that continues to bring together jazz fans and singers and musicians from throughout the region.

“We are so excited to host live music again,” Mooney shared. “We have missed every part of the series and cannot wait to have both the audiences back and the artist after two years apart.”

Jean’s Jazz was in the middle of its 19th season when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown concerts in March 2020. Ivy Ford and Eric Jacobson were on the schedule to perform and have been waiting to return to Racine.

“The relationships we’ve created with the artists and our patrons are so incredible,” Mooney added. “Jazz lovers have been waiting for their chance to see live music again. And we’ve been able to honor the artist agreements we had. This makes the community we’ve brought together throughout the series over the last 20 years stronger than ever.”

Series tickets are available through March 5 for $30 for adults, $26 for seniors 62 and older and $7.50 for students 21 and younger. Individual tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $5 for students. Call 262-633-4218, visit racinetheatre.org or stop by the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m.

