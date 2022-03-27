Jean’s Jazz Series is live at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The second concert in Jean’s Jazz Series features trumpeter Eric Jacobson. It will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Jacobson will transform his love of jazz music to life, concert organizers said, when he performs the album that changed the future of jazz music, Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue.”

A Racine native who studied trumpet under Johnny Hemkes, Jacobson has performed with Grammy Award winners Phil Woods, Benny Golson, Brian Lynch, Tito Puente Jr. and Eric Benet. One of the most prominent jazz trumpet players in the area, Jacobson’s approach to jazz is fresh and modern, yet stays within the traditions of greats like Chet Baker and Freddie Hubbard. He is also an instructor at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. As a recording artist he has collaborated on the albums, “The Sweet Minute Big Band,” “Human Kindness” and “Discover.”

In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean, who died from ovarian cancer. Since then, more than 21,000 people have attended the concerts, grossing more than $120,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild. Jean’s love of RTG and her love of jazz inspired a series that continues to bring together jazz fans and singers and musicians from throughout the region.

Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for senior citizens and $5 for students. Call 262-633-4218, visit racinetheatre.org or stop by the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0