Jazz in July to benefit Senior Companion Program Inc.

STURTEVANT — The annual fundraiser benefiting Senior Companion Program Inc. will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, on the grounds of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St.
Jazz in July will feature big band, swing and jazz music performed by local musicians with the James Yorgan Sextet.
The $25 fee includes all-you-can-eat pizza and dessert and a beverage. Additional beer, wine, soda and water will be sold. There will be a basket raffle, 50/50 raffle and silent auction. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.
Reservations are required by July 25; call 262-898-1941 or email scp@seniorcompanionprogram.org. Cash, check or credit card payment can be made at the event. People should bring their own chair.