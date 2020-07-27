Jazz concert series at Anderson Arts Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is offering a free Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. on select Tuesdays through Sept. 8. The series features regional jazz bands and legends.

The following artists will perform at this year’s series:

Aug. 4 — Suzanne Grzanna

Aug. 11 — Janet Planet

Aug. 25 — Infusion

Sept. 1 — The Kal Bergendahl Project

Sept. 8 — Jazz Spectrum

Seating will be on a first-come basis on the south side of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. When all spaces on the lawn are filled, families are welcome to listen from their cars.

Lines will be drawn on the grass to maintain social distancing between families. Lines for food and beverage purchases will be socially distanced, and staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and encouraging cashless transactions for food and beverages. Carry-ins of alcohol are not allowed.

