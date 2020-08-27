 Skip to main content
Jazz concert series at Anderson Arts Center
Jazz concert series at Anderson Arts Center

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is offering a free Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. on select Tuesdays through Sept. 8. The series features regional jazz bands and legends.

Remaining artists to perform in the series are:

  • Sept. 1 — The Kal Bergendahl Project
  • Sept. 8 — Jazz Spectrum

Seating will be on a first-come basis on the south side of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. When all spaces on the lawn are filled, families are welcome to listen from their cars.

Lines will be drawn on the grass to maintain social distancing between families. Lines for food and beverage purchases will be socially distanced, and staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and encouraging cashless transactions for food and beverages. Carry-ins of alcohol are not allowed.

