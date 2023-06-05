Jaylen T. Usher Jun 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jaylen T. Usher, Gurnee, Illinois, obstructing an officer. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 49-year-old Racine man dies after being struck by vehicle A 49-year-old man from Racine died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Friday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported. Sportsman's Warehouse employee accused of stealing two guns from store MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sportsman’s Warehouse employee has been accused of taking two guns from the store. Kenosha woman charged with 6th OWI ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense. Nonprofit group proposes Racine County's first indoor ice rink at Franksville Memorial Park Racine County may soon get its first indoor ice rink where hockey players, figure skaters, league participants and recreational skaters can en… Police: three people injured in Saturday night shooting MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.